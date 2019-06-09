× Former Red Sox player David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO ESTE, Dominican Republic — Sources are saying that Red Sox legend, David Ortiz has been shot.

ESPN said in a post Sunday evening that the David Ortiz’s father confirmed that the slugger was injured and taken to the local medical center.

Local Dominican Television station CDN 37 is reporting that he was shot in the leg.

A spokesperson for the Dominican National Police, Durán Mejia, confirmed to CNN that Ortiz was shot in the back in “an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo.”

Ortiz condition is unknown at this time.

Ortiz won three World Series with the Red Sox.

This is a developing story.

La herida de @davidortiz fue en una pierna y uno de los responsable fue detenido. El ex pelotero fue sacado del lugar en una unidad del @Sistema911_RD pic.twitter.com/lwM8GDbTto — CDN 37 (@CDN37) June 10, 2019

Leo Ortiz, David Ortiz's father, said to @ESPNDeportes that David was shot and wounded at an amusement center in Santo Domingo. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019