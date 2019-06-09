× Hartford Police looking for possible suspects in deadly hit and run

HARTFORD — Police are looking one or more suspects in connection with a deadly car crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers said that they responded to 1921 Main Street on calls of a crash.

They found two cars, a Kia Sorrento and an Infiniti G35, smashed into to each other. Interestingly, police said that both cars were traveling southbound at the time of the crash.

The three people inside the Kia were taken to the hospital. One of the people inside that car was pronounced dead at St. Francis.

Police said that when they arrived the Infiniti was empty.

No arrests have been made at this time and no id’s have been released.