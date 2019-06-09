What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: Man shot while sitting in car in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood dies

Posted 8:32 AM, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, June 9, 2019

NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 29 year-old man.

At 11:39 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and 911 calls of a person shot on Button Street in the city’s Hill neighborhood.

Police officers, along with New Haven Fire and American Medical Response personnel, found a gunshot victim inside a car parked on Button, between Spring and Putnam Streets.  The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers announced Sunday that the man, identified as Mark Moore, had succumbed to his injuries.

Moore’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators held a crime scene overnight and are asking any witnesses to call the department’s Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

