PD: Man shot while sitting in car in New Haven's Hill neighborhood; injuries are life-threatening

NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating the shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 11:39 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and 911 calls of a person shot on Button Street in the city’s Hill neighborhood.

Police officers, along with New Haven Fire and American Medical Response personnel, found a gunshot victim inside a car parked on Button, between Spring and Putnam Streets. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word this morning on the victim’s condition.

Investigators held a crime scene overnight and are asking any witnesses to call the department’s Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.