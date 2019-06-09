× Person dies in fatal car crash in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Brookfield Saturday.

Officers were notified of the crash around 10:45 p.m. on Candlewood Lake Road at the entrance to Candlewood Birches.

A car was traveling northbound on Candlewood Lake Road and after it passed Echo Bay Marina, drove off the roadway.

The car hit a utility pole then a parked car. The driver was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead almost 45 minutes later.

The road was closed while the utility pole was repaired.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver.