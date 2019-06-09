Real People with Stan Simpson — Corey Brinson asks for a second chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Corey Brinson was once considered a Connecticut success story. Raised in Hartford’s North End, the UConn graduate and Air Force veteran went on to become a city councilman and one of the capital’s city’s emerging young lawyers. His rise came to an abrupt halt in 2017. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison for allowing his law firm to be a front for a fraudulent stock scheme that ripped people off for millions of dollars.

Now out of prison, Brinson has decided to run for city council again. And he has opened a new business that helps ex-offenders -- such as himself -- get a Second Chance to make good.

