Second annual Song Strong 5k held in Guilford

Guilford-- The second annual Song Strong 5k took place Saturday drawing out hundreds of runners and volunteers. The run comes after Ethan’s Law was signed by Governor Ned Lamont this past Monday.

Runners were able to participate in the 5k, while crowds were able to enjoy activities like face painting.

Ethan’s family says the passing of the bill helps them keep moving forward.

Mike Song, Ethan’s father said, “It made me feel really proud, excited that my son will have this kind of legacy first and foremost and second i think of all the future looking into the future every kid out there i think has a better chance when guns are secure and most responsible gun owners have their guns secured now more of those guns will be secured so kids will be safer so that makes me feel great.”

Ethan’s Law was one of three bills passed that revolved around gun safety.

The new law requires guns be securely stored in any home where someone 18 and under could gain access.

The family says seeing the support of their community helps deal with the bad days.

Song said, “It’s tough, you lost a part of you that can never be replaced here on earth, but Ethan’s with us, we feel like he’s with us today, we can feel him shining down on us.”

Shining so bright the family says they plan on making this an event for as long as possible and are working to make Ethan’s law a national one.

Ethan’s law will have a ceremonial signing this Thursday.