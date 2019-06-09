What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story — Neil Vigdor

Posted 11:42 AM, June 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:45AM, June 9, 2019

After covering Connecticut politics for more than twenty years, Neil Vigdor is headed to the big leagues- taking a job with the New York Times! Jenn and Al chat with him before he starts.

