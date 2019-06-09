What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story – US Sen. Chris Murphy

Posted 10:39 AM, June 9, 2019, by and

Al Terzi and Jenn Bernstein talk with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy about tariff threats, gun laws, and the piece of legislation he’s working on with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.