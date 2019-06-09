What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story – Wind power

Posted 11:16 AM, June 9, 2019

Wind power is coming to Connecticut. Connecticut Port Authority chairman Scott Bates tells us about legislation just passed in the state.

