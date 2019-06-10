Caught on Camera: Naugatuck police looking to identify suspect in illegal dumping of trash

NAUGATUCK– Police have released photos hoping to identify a person caught on camera illegally dumping trash early on Tuesday June 4 at Peter J Foley little league stadium.

The suspect was reportedly driving what looked to be a newer model Chevy Silverado.

Police would like to remind the public that dumpsters on private property are not for public use and anyone caught illegally dumping will be investigated as a criminal complaint.

Anyone with any information is to contact Naugatuck Police at (203)279-5222 or the NPD confidential tip line at (203)720-1010.