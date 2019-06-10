City leaders hold roundtable on recent upswing in OD deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- State and city leaders led an emergency roundtable meeting Hartford on Monday to address the recent spike in numbers in the Hartford area.

According to Hartford police there have 45 reported overdose deaths in the city so far this year which is double the number reported last year.

“February we had seven, March there was three, April there was eight, in May there was ten,” Sgt. Jeffery Morrison said.

The department responded to 10 in June alone. Five of the June victims all died from overdoses with 15 hours and in the Asylum hill neighborhood in Hartford.

“This wave here are people I know personally, they are people that I personally know,” Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition director Mark Jenkins said.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid became one of a the main topics. Many at the discussion suggested for federal lawmakers to do something about making naloxone more affordable and provide more resources for law enforcement to help curb the epidemic.