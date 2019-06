× Construction completed on Route 1 bridge over I-95 in Stamford

STAMFORD — Good news for travelers! The weekend construction on the second Route 1 bridge span over I-95 at Exit 9 in Stamford has been completed by CTDOT.

The Exit 9 on and off-ramps and Route 1 were opened at 12 a.m. Monday.

For additional information and updates on the project, visit www.i95exit9.com.