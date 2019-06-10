East Lyme Police asking for help in identifying wallet theft suspects

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

EAST LYME — A wallet was stolen out of a woman’s purse while grocery shopping last Monday.

According to the East Lyme Police Department, last Monday at Stop & Shop in East Lyme around 2:30 pm a wallet was taken, by unknown individuals.

According to police, multiple credit cards that belong to the victim were used at Target in Waterford later that day.

Police are asking for your help in identifying the people seen utilizing the stolen cards. They appeared to leave in a small dark colored SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals are urged to contact Officer Jim Levandoski or Sgt. Bruce Babcock at 860-739-5900.