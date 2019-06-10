Family First: Staying safe over the summer

Summer is nearly here and best approach to summer fun is preparation. Dr. Croteau, a trauma surgeon with Hartford Hospital has some helpful tips for safe fun in the sun.
- Make sure Kids have
- Protective gear (Helmets and wrist Elbow and Knee guards)
- Sun Protection
- Bug spray
- Medications (Prescription medications, Epi Pens, Tylenol)
- Contact Information / Medical Alert Bracelets
- Make sure you have some common supplies available.
- First Aid Kit with (Bandages, Antiseptic Ointments, Ice Compress and Ace bandages)
- Check equipment and protective gear is in good order
- Stay Calm if there is an injury
- Cuts and Lacerations
- Many causes.
- Shallow cuts may be amenable to being treated at home.
- Deeper wounds should be evaluated and treated by a medical professional
- At Home :
- Start by cleaning the wound, making sure that there is no debris or dirt still in the cut.
- Put on an antiseptic ointment and cover with a clean dry adhesive bandage.
- After a day take off the bandage and reapply the antiseptic.
- Leave the wound open to air
- At home watch out for (Time to have them checked out by a professional!!!)
- Continued bleeding (Hold pressure)
- Signing of infection
- Unusual color like red stripes start surrounding the area
- Drainage
- Unusual odor
- Hot to the touch
- Child develops a fevers
- Sprains and Broken Bones –
- Many causes.
- All broken bones in kids need to be evaluate by a Health care professional
- Minor sprain (rolling ankle or landing funny on their arm), Follow R.I.C.E treatment plan for symptoms
- I.C.E for Minor Sprains
- Rest – Stop the activity and rest.
- Ice – Apply ice compress to the affected area.
- Compress – Use an Ace Bandage or similar wrap to compress the site of the sprain.
- Elevate -- Keep the injured extremity elevated above the heart.
- Very hard to tell difference between a sprain and a fracture, so bringing your child in for a quick examination if you don’t feel confident telling the difference
- Burns
- Stop the offending agent
- Cool the area with water or cool compresses
- Cool not cold!
- IF the burns are blistering or are on the face hands, feet or genitals you should bring the child in to be evaluated
- Bee Stings
- The biggest concern when it comes to bee stings is anaphylaxis.
- Anaphylaxis is the allergic reaction to bee stings and should be treated immediately.
- Signs of Anaphylaxis
- Swelling of the Lips
- Severe Hives Around the Affected Area
- Facial Swelling
- Itchy Throat
- When anaphylaxis is not present,
- Wash off the affected area with warm soap and water.
- Remove stinger if still visible in the skin (use a hard object like a credit card)
- Ice pack and monitor for signs of Anaphylaxis
- Signs of Anaphylaxis
- Dog Bites
- Kids should always ask the owner to pet a dog
- If a kid is bitten by a dog
- First get the dogs medical information from the owner
- Treat the wound like you would a regular laceration
- Even small skin breaks have the risk of infections
- Concussions
- If your child sustains any form of trauma to the head, it is important to seek treatment.
- Ball to the head (baseball, football, softball)
- Fall or impact that causes skin changes on the head
- Head to head or head to hard contact
- There is a wide spectrum of concussion severity, so very important to take your child in for evaluation and treatment
- If it will take a while to reach proper care, do not let your child fall asleep
- Long term effects of Concussions (Some symptoms can last decades)
- Confusion
- Headaches
- Nausea
- Depression
- Disturbed Sleep
- Moodiness
- Amnesia
