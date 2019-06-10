Family First: Staying safe over the summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is nearly here and best approach to summer fun is preparation. Dr. Croteau, a trauma surgeon with Hartford Hospital has some helpful tips for safe fun in the sun.

Make sure Kids have Protective gear (Helmets and wrist Elbow and Knee guards) Sun Protection Bug spray Medications (Prescription medications, Epi Pens, Tylenol) Contact Information / Medical Alert Bracelets

Make sure you have some common supplies available. First Aid Kit with (Bandages, Antiseptic Ointments, Ice Compress and Ace bandages)

Check equipment and protective gear is in good order Stay Calm if there is an injury

Cuts and Lacerations Many causes. Shallow cuts may be amenable to being treated at home. Deeper wounds should be evaluated and treated by a medical professional At Home : Start by cleaning the wound, making sure that there is no debris or dirt still in the cut. Put on an antiseptic ointment and cover with a clean dry adhesive bandage. After a day take off the bandage and reapply the antiseptic. Leave the wound open to air At home watch out for (Time to have them checked out by a professional!!!) Continued bleeding (Hold pressure) Signing of infection Unusual color like red stripes start surrounding the area Drainage Unusual odor Hot to the touch Child develops a fevers Sprains and Broken Bones –



All broken bones in kids need to be evaluate by a Health care professional

Minor sprain (rolling ankle or landing funny on their arm), Follow R.I.C.E treatment plan for symptoms

I.C.E for Minor Sprains Rest – Stop the activity and rest. Ice – Apply ice compress to the affected area. Compress – Use an Ace Bandage or similar wrap to compress the site of the sprain. Elevate -- Keep the injured extremity elevated above the heart.



Very hard to tell difference between a sprain and a fracture, so bringing your child in for a quick examination if you don’t feel confident telling the difference

Burns Stop the offending agent Cool the area with water or cool compresses Cool not cold! IF the burns are blistering or are on the face hands, feet or genitals you should bring the child in to be evaluated



Bee Stings The biggest concern when it comes to bee stings is anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is the allergic reaction to bee stings and should be treated immediately. Signs of Anaphylaxis Swelling of the Lips Severe Hives Around the Affected Area Facial Swelling Itchy Throat When anaphylaxis is not present, Wash off the affected area with warm soap and water. Remove stinger if still visible in the skin (use a hard object like a credit card) Ice pack and monitor for signs of Anaphylaxis



Dog Bites Kids should always ask the owner to pet a dog If a kid is bitten by a dog First get the dogs medical information from the owner Treat the wound like you would a regular laceration Even small skin breaks have the risk of infections



Concussions

If your child sustains any form of trauma to the head, it is important to seek treatment. Ball to the head (baseball, football, softball) Fall or impact that causes skin changes on the head Head to head or head to hard contact



There is a wide spectrum of concussion severity, so very important to take your child in for evaluation and treatment

If it will take a while to reach proper care, do not let your child fall asleep

Long term effects of Concussions (Some symptoms can last decades) Confusion Headaches Nausea Depression Disturbed Sleep Moodiness Amnesia

