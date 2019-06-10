× For adaptive golfers, another round in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD – It’s been a more than 20-year tradition in Wallingford; The Gaylord Hospital Open, now known as the Ken Murphy Memorial Open.

Every June adaptive golfers, mostly former patients from Gaylord Hospital, bring their A-game to the tee box. “This tournament is specifically for people who may have a disability or visual impairment , they’re competing together,” said Katie Joly, the program manager from the Sports Association at Gaylord Hospital.

This year, the Farms Country Club played host to 25 adaptive golfers; players like Ray Radovich, from Branford, who suffered a stroke in 2011. Radovich was wheelchair bound, at Gaylord, he learned to walk and talk again and now, years later, he is back on the links. “It’s a blessing, you can’t believe I can do this,” Radovich said. “It’s about ability and what you can do in recovery,” Radovich said. Joly added, “this is about figuring out new ways to do things, practicing, and people are now out here enjoying the game of golf.”

To find out more about Gaylord Hospitals Sports Association and their adaptive athletic programs like Golf click https://www.gaylord.org/About/Sports-Association