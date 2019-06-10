× Fotis Dulos legal problems continue

HARTFORD — Fotis Dulos is being summoned to civil court over issues surrounding his company and issues with his estranged wife’s family .

Fotis Dulos was ordered by the court to appear in Hartford Superior Court for hearing following filing by his attorneys representing him in a civil suit. The suit, brought by his mother-in-law and estate of his father-in -law seeks repayment of millions of dollars given to him to fund his company and home building business, Fore Group.

Dulos is being held on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. His estranged wife Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.

Lawyers say “There are serious issues now known to the undersigned that make it impossible under our Rules of Professional Conduct to continue representing the interests of the Defendants in this matter.” The motion was submitted by John Clifford of Rome Clifford Katz & Korner LLC of Hartford. They said in the motion that their firm was retained by Dulos for discovery in the case and another firm was going to handle all other aspects of the litigation.

No date is set for the hearing – but the lawyers say that they don’t believe they will be paid.

Also, the lawyers are concerned about the status of their client and his current incarceration at Bridgeport Superior Court.