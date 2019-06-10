What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Health officials involved after man’s body found in apartment over Windsor restaurant

Posted 4:14 PM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, June 10, 2019

Photo Gallery

WINDSOR —  A man was found dead recently above a local restaurant and now health officials are involved.

A man -others described as a loner-was found dead at 195 Broad St.

Windsor health officials released limited details- saying a biohazard company had to be called in for remediation.

The man’s apartment is above Thai restaurant called Siam Corner Thai Kitchen & Pho

The restaurant  is closed for renovations but we are unsure how long it’s been closed and if it is be related to the man’s death.

A man who worked in a nearby barber shop said there were no close family members looking after the victim. He said, he’s been living here for over 50 years, and graduated high school and lived there ever since so he’s known around this area very well.

Health officials say no foul play was suspected.

Google Map for coordinates 41.852089 by -72.643284.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.