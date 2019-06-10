× Jordan Spieth commits to 2019 travelers championship

HARTFORD — The Travelers Championship today announced that Jordan Spieth has committed to play in the 2019 tournament.

Spieth has 11 PGA TOUR victories in his career, including the 2017 Travelers Championship, which he won in dramatic fashion by holing out from a bunker on the first playoff hole.

The 2019 Travelers Championship will be held June 17–23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For tickets and more information on this year’s tournament, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.

This story is development and will be updated.