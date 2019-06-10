What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Jordan Spieth commits to 2019 travelers championship

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

HARTFORD —  The Travelers Championship today announced that Jordan Spieth has committed to play in the 2019 tournament.

Spieth has 11 PGA TOUR victories in his career, including the 2017 Travelers Championship, which he won in dramatic fashion by holing out from a bunker on the first playoff hole.

The 2019 Travelers Championship will be held June 17–23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For tickets and more information on this year’s tournament, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.

