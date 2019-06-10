× June means strawberry season in Connecticut

HARTFORD — One of the highlights of this time of year is strawberry season.

Many farms across the state allow customers to pick their own.

“Strawberry season is always such an exciting time for us, as it serves as the official beginning for our growing season,” John Lyman III, executive vice president, Lyman Orchards, said. “With more than seven acres of strawberries available for picking, this is truly a great outdoor activity that the whole family will enjoy together. It offers a unique opportunity to connect with each other in a beautiful, all-natural setting.

Lyman Orchards will host the Strawberry Fest on June 15.

The state Department of Agriculture lists a number of locations for picking both small and large fruit.