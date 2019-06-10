× Marina owner pleads guilty to lying to SBA for loan after Hurricane Sandy

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

HARTFORD– An Old Saybrook marina owner plead guilty to making a false statement in court Monday.

Scott Sundholm, the owner of S&S Marine, In Hartford Federal Court in Hartford, plead guilty to one count of making false statements for the purpose of obtaining a Small Business Administration loan.

He has since paid full restitution of $1,653,257.10 to the Small Business Administration.

Sundholm originally applied for and received a disaster loan back in 2016. He claimed that Hurricane Sandy, which hit the state in late October 2012, damaged floating boat docks, a boat ramp, a bath house, a metal ship building, and other structures.

An investigation revealed that certain claims he made were not true.

Investigators found that the pre-existing bath house was demolished in September 2012, more than a month before Hurricane Sandy. It was an old, neglected building that was rebuilt larger and with better quality, which is a violation.

They also discovered that no floating boat docks or boat ramps existed before the hurricane.

Sundholm is due back in court on September 6 for sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine.