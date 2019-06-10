Meal House: Luigi’s Zuppa di Pesce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe provided by Luigi's Restaurant in Old Saybrook.

Luigi's Zuppa di Pesce

Serves a minimum of 2

12-14 raw whole clams, in shell, rinsed clean (count-neck or cherrystone size)

18-20 raw whole (preferably Prince Edward Island) mussels in shell, rinsed clean

8 ounces clean, raw sliced calamari, rubs and tentacles

1/4 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 pinch black pepper

1 pinch red pepper flakes

2 cups marinara sauce (use your favorite recipe or an excellent jarred sauce)

OPTIONAL: 6 ounces large raw sea scallops and/or 6 raw jumbo peeled/deveined shrimp.

8-10 ounces of dry, uncooked pasta (preferably linguine or capellini)

Freshly grated/good quality Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese for topping.

Instructions

Place clams on the bottom of a large, heavy sauce pot. Add mussels, then calamari.

If adding scallops and/or shrimp, place on top of calamari.

Add garlic, then white wine, followed by butter and oil.

Top with sauce, parsley, and spices.

Cover, and bring everything to a simmer on medium-high heat, checking periodically until shellfish opens full and releases natural juices. Simmer an additional minute or two.

While seafood is cooking, boil pasta in lightly salted water to desired firmness.

Drain pasta and place in a large serving platter. Arrange seafood on top, pour the sauce over seafood.

Garnish with additional chopped parsley if desired, serve with grated cheese.