× New Canaan Police release dedicated website to help find Jennifer Dulos

NEW CANAAN — Jennifer Dulos, New Canaan mother of five, has been missing since May 24th.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have stretched the investigation inter her disappearance over several towns. They say they are exploring all leads and tips into what they call both a missing person investigation, and a criminal investigation.

So far, police said they have received over 225 tips, and 70 responses for video surveillance from homes and businesses to help in the investigation.

In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, to further gather information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance we now have a dedicated e-mail FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and website www.FindJenniferDulos.com.

At the new website, people can send tips and learn what they can do to help with the investigation, including announcements from the New Canaan Police Department to the public.