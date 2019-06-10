× Police: Shelton man hits officer, tries to spit on first responder while being arrested

MILFORD — A 31-year-old Shelton man is facing multiple charges after assaulting police officers during an arrest.

According to police, they were called to the area of Anderson Avenue near Ashwood Road in Milford on a breach of peace complaint.

Police said the investigation led them to arrest Collin Webster who was accused of driving around the area, swearing at residents and driving erratically on the road.

When police tried arresting Webster, they say he struck one of them in the face with a closed fist and attempted to spit on another emergency responder.

Webster was charged with breach of peace, interfering with an officer, assault on a police officer, attempted assault on emergency personnel.

He was held on a bond of $25,000 and will be in court Monday.