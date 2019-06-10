Stop & Shop launched same-day online pick-up at select stores

QUINCY, Mass — Stop & Shop announced that it launched same-day online pick-up for Peapod by Stop & Shop orders at select stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.

The new offer provides customers with a faster and more convenient way to shop with pick-up available in as little as four hours.

Customers can place an order on Peapod.com, head to their local store, and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries into their car. The company says the new service gives customers access to a wider selection of grocery items online including fresh items like pre-cut fruit, prepared foods and even entertaining trays that are available at their local store.

“As we continue to improve the omnichannel experience for our customers, we plan to roll out 175 of these ‘click-and-collect’ locations by the end of the year,” said Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan. “We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for the all the products available at their local store, which they can now pick-up in just a few hours.”

To use the new service, customers can visit www.peapod.com and select “Pick-up” at their preferred store. Customers then head to their local store at their chosen pick-up time. Each store has around 4-6 designated “Grocery Pick-up” parking spots where customers can park, then call a phone number to let the store team know they have arrived. Stop & Shop team members will then deliver customers’ groceries right to their car. The same-day online pick-up service costs $2.95 and new pick-up customers can receive the service free for 90 days.

To help with the announcement, former Patriot Rob Gronkowski helped deliver groceries at a Malden, Mass., Stop & Shop. And yes, he did spike the watermelon.

The 20 Stop & Shop stores currently offering same-day online pick-up are as follows:

Chelmsford, MA

Harwich, MA

Malden, MA

Orleans, MA (Cranberry Cove Plaza)

Pembroke, MA

Revere, MA (Squire Rd.)

Seekonk, MA

Somerset, MA

South New Bedford, MA

Whitman, MA

Warwick, RI (Warwick Ave.)

Cranston, RI (Atwood Ave.)

Cumberland, RI

Johnston, RI

North Kingstown, RI

Pawtucket, RI (Cottage St.)

Providence, RI (Branch Ave.)

Smithfield, RI

South Windsor, CT

East Northport, NY