Sunny start to Monday leads to clouds, showers later in the day

Monday starts dry after a phenomenal weekend but rain arrives later in the day, lingering overnight into Tuesday morning.

The bulk of the rain is overnight into Tuesday morning, so the Tuesday morning commute won't be great with heavy downpours and maybe even a rumble of thunder all before 11 a.m.

We get a break in the action heading into Wednesday. Wednesday is warm with partly to mostly sunny skies.

But that doesn't last, by Thursday, expect cooler temperatures in the low 70s and more rain on the way.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing in the afternoon. High: 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers ending in the morning, partial clearing in the afternoon. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, showers by afternoon. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for morning showers, then afternoon clearing. High: 70s.

