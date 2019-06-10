What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Teammates friends and fans tweet out support for Ortiz

Posted 12:05 PM, June 10, 2019, by

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Story by Glenn Kittle

Former teammates, friends, and other MLB stars send their well wishes to David Ortiz

Late Sunday Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot in the back at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

The Former Red Sox slugger was said to have been shot in the lower back region, afterwards he was taken to the hospital where he was taken into surgery.

 

Meanwhile, Friends former teammates and MLB stars took to twitter to extend prayers to Ortiz.

Friend and former teammate Pedro Martinez tweeted this photo and said.

Former Yankee and co-host with Ortiz took the time to send his prayers as well.

Other former teammates as well as current MLB stars took to twitter to send their well wishes to the baseball legend.

Senator Richard Blumenthal even took his time to display his thoughts on “Big Papi”

 

