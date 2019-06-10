Teammates friends and fans tweet out support for Ortiz
Story by Glenn Kittle
Former teammates, friends, and other MLB stars send their well wishes to David Ortiz
Late Sunday Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot in the back at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.
The Former Red Sox slugger was said to have been shot in the lower back region, afterwards he was taken to the hospital where he was taken into surgery.
Meanwhile, Friends former teammates and MLB stars took to twitter to extend prayers to Ortiz.
Friend and former teammate Pedro Martinez tweeted this photo and said.
Former Yankee and co-host with Ortiz took the time to send his prayers as well.
https://twitter.com/AROD/status/1137910176625745920
Other former teammates as well as current MLB stars took to twitter to send their well wishes to the baseball legend.
Senator Richard Blumenthal even took his time to display his thoughts on “Big Papi”