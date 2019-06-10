× Teammates friends and fans tweet out support for Ortiz

Story by Glenn Kittle

Former teammates, friends, and other MLB stars send their well wishes to David Ortiz

Late Sunday Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot in the back at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

The Former Red Sox slugger was said to have been shot in the lower back region, afterwards he was taken to the hospital where he was taken into surgery.

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is recovering from surgery after being shot at a club in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday, according to police. https://t.co/82CekmIM5O — CNN (@CNN) June 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Friends former teammates and MLB stars took to twitter to extend prayers to Ortiz.

Friend and former teammate Pedro Martinez tweeted this photo and said.

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Former Yankee and co-host with Ortiz took the time to send his prayers as well.

https://twitter.com/AROD/status/1137910176625745920

Other former teammates as well as current MLB stars took to twitter to send their well wishes to the baseball legend.

Utter shock. That was no robbery, that was a hit, and they better get to the bottom of it. Thank god no amount of evil or hate can overcome a heart that big. You got this @davidortiz, we love you bro! — Jon Lester (@JLester34) June 10, 2019

Please keep my man Big Papi @davidortiz in your prayers while he recovers from this senseless act of violence. Be strong big fella, we got you. — Tim Wakefield (@TimWakefield49) June 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz… 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019

Senator Richard Blumenthal even took his time to display his thoughts on “Big Papi”

Wishing a swift recovery to David Ortiz, one of baseball's greats, & ardent advocate for his Dominican homeland. https://t.co/aFXDnWrOwf — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 10, 2019