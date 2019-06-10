The House that Social Media Built: Vote on the paving stones from Nicolock

This week, you will be able to vote on three different styles of paving stones from Nicolock that you want to see at the Fish Flip House.
Your three choices to choose from are:
Pompeii Pavers
Natural Cleft Flagstone
Alpine Contemporary
CLICK HERE to cast your vote on your favorite and help design the next House that Social Media Built!
The winning option will be announced this Thursday (6/13) on the House that Social Media Built's Facebook page, so be sure to LIKE the page while you are there for the update!
Showroom & Factory:
99 Stoddard Ave
North Haven, CT 06473
Paving the way to your perfect project. Turn your landscaping befores into stunning ever-afters. With Nicolock pavers, paving slabs, retaining walls and accents, the outdoor space you’ve always dreamed of is closer than you ever imagined