Tracking rain showers into Tuesday morning

Showers moving through the state right. Tonight we'll see periods of rain and some of it will be heavy times. The bulk of the rain occurs overnight into Tuesday morning, so the Tuesday morning commute won't be great with heavy downpours and maybe even a rumble of thunder all before 11 a.m.

Tuesday afternoon we'll clear things out and break for some sunshine. High pressure builds in for Wednesday. So we get a break in the action heading into Wednesday. Wednesday is warm with partly to mostly sunny skies.

But that doesn't last, by Thursday, expect cooler temperatures in the low 70s and more rain on the way.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing in the afternoon. High: 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers ending in the morning, partial clearing in the afternoon. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, showers by afternoon. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for morning showers, then afternoon clearing. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: near 80

FATHERS DAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 70s.

