UConn is set to play a two game series versus Duke in 2023, 2024

STORRS  – The University of Connecticut Football is set to take the field versus the Duke Blue Devils in a two game series.

The first game in 2023 will be hosted by UCONN at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium on September 2, 2023.

The next matchup will see the Huskies travel down to North Carolina for a game on September 14, 2024.

The Huskies are 2-0 versus the Blue Devils. The first victory UConn edged the blue devils 22-20. The second was a blowout victory for the Huskies who routed Duke 45-15.

