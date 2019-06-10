× UConn is set to play a two game series versus Duke in 2023, 2024

STORRS – The University of Connecticut Football is set to take the field versus the Duke Blue Devils in a two game series.

The first game in 2023 will be hosted by UCONN at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium on September 2, 2023.

The next matchup will see the Huskies travel down to North Carolina for a game on September 14, 2024.

The Huskies are 2-0 versus the Blue Devils. UConn is looking to keep their win streak alive versus a program trending upward in the past couple of seasons.