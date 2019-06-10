× UTC has deep roots in state

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

FARMINGTON — Connecticut based United Technologies and Raytheon announced Sunday that they will be merging.

In a joint statement they said, “Combination will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments of aerospace and defense.”

This major merger means that the Connecticut based corporation, United Technologies will be moving its headquarters to Boston, where Raytheon is located.

United Technologies consists of four companies Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Otis Elevator, and Carrier.

The corporation has been based out of Farmington since 2015, before that they were located in Hartford.

Pratt & Whitney, one of the largest aircraft engine manufacturers in the world, is based out of East Hartford. They have been here since they were founded back in 1925.

Frederick B. Rentschler an aircraft engine designer and aviation engineer founded the company on his belief that the the best aircraft can only be designed around the best engines.

Collins Aerospace was created in 2018 bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems, formerly Hamilton Sunstrand and Rockwell Collins. They are a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry.

Collins Aerospace has their power and controls operations based out of Windsor Locks.

Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) said in a statement, “We have been assured by UTC that their manufacturing base in Connecticut will remain strong.” He went on to say, “UTC’s manufacturing base is not only strong, but it will remain in Connecticut.”

Otis headquarters are located in Farmington, where they manufacture and market elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and related equipment. The company began at the New York World’s Fair in 1854 with an invention.

Carrier an air conditioning company, based out of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida has three remote locations across the state in Hartford, Cromwell, and Farmington.

Governor Lamont released a statement on the merger saying, “UTC and its subsidiaries, including Pratt & Whitney, Otis Elevator, and Collins Aerospace, continue to be an important part of Connecticut’s fabric. It’s important to note that nearly all of UTC’s 19,000 employees will remain in Connecticut, with roughly 100 moving to the new headquarters.”

Raytheon specializes in defense, civil government, and cyber security markets throughout the world. The company was founded in 1922 and operates out of Waltham, Massachusetts. They employee 67,000 people worldwide.