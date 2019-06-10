Woman jumps from window to escape fire in Hartford; 2 children, 2 adults taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A scary morning in Hartford after a woman had to jump from a burning apartment building.

She, another adult, and two children were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and for observation.

Officials said they received 'numerous' 911 calls just before 12:30 a.m. reporting the fire at a multi-family home at 166 Roosevelt Street.

Fire crewed reported heavy damage, and fire on all floors of the two and a half story building. The main damage was on the second floor, and the fire took about 40 minutes to get under control.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and officials are investigating.