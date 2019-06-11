What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

David Ortiz undergoes more surgery in Boston after shooting

Posted 12:09 PM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10PM, June 11, 2019

David Ortiz (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BOSTON, Mass.   — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering in Boston from a two-hour exploratory surgery after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz spokesman Leo López told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ortiz is expected to stay in intensive care for at least 48 hours.

Ortiz was flown to Boston on Monday in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. López said the 43-year-old athlete’s liver was also damaged in Sunday night’s shooting.

Police have said the driver of the motorcycle carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. The gunman has not been arrested, and police say they do not yet have a motive.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.