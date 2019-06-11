Dulos, Traconis in court Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Both Fotis Dulos and Michelle Traconis are due in Stamford Superior Court Tuesday morning.

The pair are charged with tampering or fabricating evidence and hindering the prosecution as police continue to search for Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer has been missing for over two weeks, and police are investigating her disappearance, spanning multiple towns.

Troconis was released on bond, but was required to wear an ankle monitor. Fotis Dulos has not posted bond and hired a high-profile defense attorney, Norm Pattis.

Pattis spoke first to FOX61 and said he is "not worried about the current allegations" and believes his client has a solid alibi. Pattis also said he looks forward to a trial by jury.

Meanwhile, Traconis has been seen meeting with state police and lawyers in Westport.

According to the arrest warrant, the day Jennifer Dulos was reported missing, Hartford surveillance cameras caught two people who matched the description of Fotis Dulos and Troconis driving around and throwing things into trash cans along Albany Avenue.

Investigators later recovered bloody clothes and a sponge that matched Jennifer Dulos' blood.

Search efforts for clues or evidence into Jennifer's disappearance continue this week at a Hartford trash facility, and New Canaan police have set up a dedicated website for Jennifer, asking the public for tips.