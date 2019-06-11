New details revealed in custody hearing for Dulos children; Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis enter not guilty pleas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis entered not guilty pleas Tuesday morning in Stamford Superior Court and later in the day, attorney's for Fotis Dulos and his estranged wife's mother appeared in civil court for a hearing on the custody of the couple's children,

Gloria Farber, the children's grandmother is petitioning to stop visitation on the part of their father.

“His fundamental rights have already been compromised,” said an attorney for Gloria Farber of Fotis Dulos. Attorney for the children reminds Fotis that if he posts bond he can have no access to the children

An attorney with the Fotis Dulos defense team is driving back to court from Farmington with the passport so that Fotis is able to post bond.

Attorney for Gloria Farber questioned the guardian ad litem and attorney for children, Michael Meehan. Meehan says he has spoken to Fotis only once since Jennifer disappeared — on Saturday, May 25. Fotis asked him, “Have you heard the news?” Meehan asked Fotis if he had alibi, and said Fotis told him he was concerned about the safety of the children. Meehan did not think the children were in danger and knew they were staying with their grandmother.

Meehan said Fotis did not make a remark about Gloria Farber. Meehan said Fotis told him he was home on the day of the disappearance and had meetings at home. Meehan said Fotis told him he was at home in the morning on May 24 and was in meetings in the afternoon, but he did not indicate where those meetings took place. Meehan said Fotis’s demeanor on May 25 was “somewhat excited.” Meehan said he has concerns about the children’s contact with their father, whether in person, written or verbal.

Meehan said Farber’s home is sufficient for them for the time being, perhaps not for the long term, but at least for now under the circumstances. He said the children’s caretaker was also there with Farber. Meehan said he was satisfied with how the children were being taken care of, that there was a mental health professional assisting them. Meehan said he has seen the children, they were healthy, they were entertaining themselves, doing a school activity, and they have set up a Skype area in the house where they work on schoolwork.

Meehan said he does not have an opinion about whether or not monitored communication between Fotis and the children should be allowed at this time, as Dulos swiveled in his chair. Meehan said, from his understanding, Farber has provided economic assistance to Jennifer and Fotis, has provided housing for the children in the past, supported Jennifer in her move from Farmington to New Canaan, has provided 50% of Meehan’s fees during this case and has provided travel for the children, has a Florida property that the children and Fotis have spent time at.

Troconis was in court for a short time before leaving on the not guilty plea. Her next court date is July 18th.

Dulos also entered a not guilty plea. He's expected to post the $500,000 bond on Tuesday. State prosecutors asked the judge to increase the bond to $850,000, while Norm Pattis, Dulos' defense attorney, argued to lower the bond to $100,000, saying his client is "not a flight risk".

In the end, the judge kept the bond at $500,000 with Dulos' attorney saying his client will tap into his 401k to pay it. Pattis told FOX61 that Fotis must turn in his passport in order to leave court on bond.

Dulos' next court appearance is August 2nd.

Dulos appeared before a judge on charges of tampering or fabricating evidence, and hindering the prosecution in the case of Jennifer Dulos' disappearance 18 days ago. Jennifer was Fotis' estranged wife, and the two live separately.

State prosecutors said they found Jennifer's blood on items that Troconis and Dulos reportedly deposited in trash cans in Hartford. The arrest warrant for the two said Hartford surveillance cameras caught two people who matched the description of Dulos and Troconis driving around, throwing things into trash cans along Albany Avenue.

Prosecutors also said that they found new evidence during the investigation. According to the prosecution, Dulos' DNA was found 'mixed' with Jennifer's blood in the kitchen sink of Jennifer's New Canaan home. The two did not live together in the home.

Pattis spoke first to FOX61 when he arrived in Connecticut and said he is "not worried about the current allegations" and believes his client has a solid alibi. Inside the court, Pattis said that "They got the wrong guy, and he's going to be [found innocent...].

Outside court, Pattis said the defense can account for Fotis Dulos' alibi "almost all of the time". Pattis also asked people to 'put aside the easy narrative' of his client.

Both Andrew Bowman, Troconis' defense attorney, and Norm Pattis spoke after the court proceedings:

FOX61's Tony Terzi also spoke to Bowman outside his law office in Westport.

