Mostly sunny Wednesday with temps in the mid 70s

The rain has moved and beautiful skies have moved in. Tonight with the winds diminishing late tonight and clear skies, it will allow for temperatures to fall in the low 50s. Expect a cool, dry night. Tomorrow morning bright sunshine to start, a few clouds mixing in the afternoon late evening, with highs in the upper 70s.

By Thursday more rain is on the way. Some of it will come down heavy at times and cannot rule out a rumble of thunder. We are significantly cooler too with temperatures just about 10 degrees below the average.

Friday, we're dry with clearing skies and breezy. Temperatures moderate into the mid 70s. This upcoming weekend starts out beautiful, Saturday at this point looks to be the pick of the weekend. Sunday there is a chance for some showers in the late afternoon.. we'll continue to monitor the timing on this.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds diminish after midnight. Low: low 50s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, showers by afternoon. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for morning showers, then afternoon clearing. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: near 80

FATHERS DAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 70s.

MONDAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 70s near 80.

