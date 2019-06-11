Off-duty Chicago officer charged in crash that killed woman sitting inside restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Charges have been filed against an off-duty Chicago police officer after a deadly DUI crash that killed a woman sitting inside a South Side restaurant.

Terrance Finley, 24, faces one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and one of aggravated driving under the influence. Finley is also accused of a misdemeanor count of DUI and was cited for failing to reduce speed.

Finley, who was off-duty, crashed into Tony’s Philly Steak in the 1700 block of West 87th Street around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Marquita Reed, 34, was sitting at a table inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, and was pinned under the car. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her friend was also hit by the car and taken to the hospital in a neck brace, but she is in good condition with a leg injury.

Finley told first responders he hit the restaurant after swerving to avoid a car that cut him off. Police said he had blood alcohol content of .083, according to police. That's just over the legal limit of .08.

Finley is a 3rd District beat officer who has been with the department for 21 months.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.