Police identify woman killed in New Milford crash

NEW MILFORD — Police have identified woman killed on Route 7 in New Milford Tuesday morning.

Police identified the woman killed as 24-year-old Christina Walters of Kent, CT.

According to officials, “officers found that the vehicles involved in the collision were off the road and down an embankment. One vehicle, a tri-axle dump truck was located in the Housatonic River.”

Officials added, “the operator of the dump truck was able to reach shore on his own. He was transported to the Danbury Hospital in stable condition.”

Walters was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials.

