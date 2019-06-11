Proud to Serve: PSA Civic Leadership High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD – PSA Civic Leadership High School is a place where fire drills happen frequently. That’s part of the lesson plan.

At PSA, a CREC magnet school, the classes are about as hands-on as it gets. “It’s kind of unique,” said Joe Jarvis, a fire science teacher at PSA, “our school is public safety themed and we train tomorrows first responders.”

With an actual working fire truck and ambulance on premises students like Nick Audette, have used his schooling to help add to his knowledge as a cadet with the Tolland Fire Department. Audette said, “The fire service and EMS is one of those programs you can’t just experience through a textbook and here you really get hands on and learn your equipment.”

Brian Platt, a fire/EMS teacher at PSA said, “we need to embrace public service and public safety and get students out of the classroom and out of their seat doing what we actually preach.” Jarvis added, “hopefully this will ignite a passion for firefighting.”

42.000239 -72.594657