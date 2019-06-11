Rain moving out Tuesday morning, partial clearing by the afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re still dealing with rain this morning, and low clouds are dropping visibility levels to under a mile in most parts of the state. Give yourself some extra time this morning on the way to work and school.

The forecast gets better as the day progresses.

Rain is done before noon, and afternoon clearing brings the temps to the mid-70s.

We’re dry tonight and tomorrow, with more rain before the weekend reappears.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Showers ending in the morning, partial clearing in the afternoon. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, showers by afternoon. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for morning showers, then afternoon clearing. High: 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: near 80

FATHERS DAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 70s.

