× South Windsor man arrested, charged with first-degree manslaughter in brother’s death

SOUTH WINDSOR — Following a death investigation from August, South Windsor police said they have arrested 29-year-old South Windsor resident Daniel Epstein and charged him with first-degree manslaughter.

Police said the charge stems from a death investigation in August of 2017. A visiting nurse, who went to a home at 178 Palmer Drive to administer medication to two residents, noticed ‘suspicious conditions’ and called the police. Officers later found Marc Epstein, 31, dead in a bedroom.

The other resident, Daniel Epstein, was found a short time later at a relative’s home on Brian Road. Daniel was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and remained confined in hospitals.

Police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Daniel Epstein for ‘causing the death’ of his brother Marc.

Police said no further arrests are expected.

Daniel Epstein was held on a $1,000,000 bond and is set to be in Manchester Superior Court Tuesday morning.