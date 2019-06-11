State officials launch task force to assess state’s Juvenile Justice system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Connecticut officials launched an effort to take an in depth look at how to improve the state’s juvenile justice system. The review will be headed by a bipartisan task force from law enforcement to lawmakers to community providers.

The review will be in partnership with The Council of State Governments Justice center. It is a nonprofit and non partisan organization that comes into a state and helps them figure out things that are working and not working.

“They are mirroring national trends but they’ve put into place a lot of statues and policies and regulations to really improve the system to shrink the system,” Nina Salomon said.

Salomon is with The Council of the State Governments of Justice Center. The group will work with the task force from all three branches of government to examine those policies and practices and use the findings to develop a plan for improvement.

Representative Toni Walker will co-chair the task force.

“We’ve had an evolution since 2007 in Connecticut with juvenile justice reform,” ,” Rep. Toni Walker said.

The organization will conduct data analysis of system trends, visit the detention centers, interview stakeholders and try to develop and action plan.