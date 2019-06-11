What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Watch a special report from FOX61 News with today’s developments in the Dulos case

Posted 3:34 PM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:27PM, June 11, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.