WorkinCT: The Modern Milkman

ELLINGTON – Got Milk? You likely haven’t gotten it this way in decades.

White hat and white outfit, an Ellington farm is bringing back the milkman. Oakridge Dairy Farm’s program called “The Modern Milkman” is turning heads ever since Josh Luginbuhl started his route dressed in a full milkman uniform. Seth Bahler, the fifth generation owner of the more than century-old Oakridge Dairy Farm said, “We’re bringing the milkman back with a new modern day twist.”

The Modern Milkman delivers the bottled milk made famous decades ago plus an array of farm fresh products from around Connecticut. “We have butter, cheese, yogurt, eggs, bread, and cookies,” Bahler said. “It’s all done web-based, you go to your phone, order your products, and it’s delivered to your doorstep.” Luginbuhl added, “fresh quality and local is what we strive for.”

The Modern Milkman looks to expand, -- right now they deliver to about eight towns around the Ellington area. To find out more about the Modern Milkman click https://www.modernmilkman.com/