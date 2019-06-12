× Roads opened after a car crashed down an embankment on Rt. 135 in Simsbury

SIMSBURY — Police crews responded to reports of an accident.

According to officials, a car was down an embankment at 144 Triffville Road in Simsbury.

Eversource was notified due to wires down.

There were no life threatening injuries reported, but we have not yet confirmed confirmed the extent of the injuries that did result from the accident.

Roads are now completely open on Route 135, but the car is still on scene off the road at the top off the embankment.

According to officials, the car won’t be cleared from the scene for a significant period of time.