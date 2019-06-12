What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Roads opened after a car crashed down an embankment on Rt. 135 in Simsbury

Posted 5:19 PM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40PM, June 12, 2019

SIMSBURY — Police crews responded to reports of an accident.

According to officials, a car was down an embankment at 144 Triffville Road in Simsbury.

Eversource was notified due to wires down.

There were no life threatening injuries reported, but we have not yet confirmed confirmed the extent of the injuries that did result from the accident.

Roads are now completely open on Route 135, but the car is still on scene off the road at the top off the embankment.

According to officials, the car won’t be cleared from the scene for a significant period of time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.