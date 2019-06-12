× Bristow Middle School briefly evacuated due to gas smell

WEST HARTFORD — West Hartford Public Schools said that Bristow Middle School students were forced to evacuate just after 8 a.m. due to a gas smell.

West Hartford police responded immediately and informed the school that there was a gas leak in the Hartford area, and the school’s air handlers pulled the smell into the building.

Students and staff waited outside for 30 minutes as the fire department swept the building and the smell could dissipate.

The school was given the ‘all clear’, and the students and staff were let back inside, resuming their day.