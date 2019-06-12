× DEEP officials monitoring potentially harmful foam spill in Farmington River

WINDSOR — Environmental officials are still working to monitor a potentially harmful chemical that spilled into the Farmington river.

Officials say firefighting foam from a hanger at nearby Bradley International Airport made it through the sewer system to the treatment plant and into the river.

“It had a whole lot of foam coming out of the sewer right in the street it was like two feet high in foam,” Windsor Locks resident Jeannine Dion said.

While the spill is not expected to affect any drinking water systems environment advocates say it still causes a harmful situation. That’s because the foam contains PFAS, which is often referred to as a “forever chemical”

“It bioaccumulates that means if it gets into the fish or gets into any of the plant life and then and then moves up the food chain it stay on your body and the fish it actually gets stronger and concentrates,” Farmington River watershed Association Executive Director Bill Dornbus said.

DEEP officials are warning people not the eat the fish from the river until further notice.