Family tradition takes over Middletown’s Cruise Night on Main

MIDDLETOWN -- Main Street in Middletown may have been shut down but not to cars. Classic cars that is.

"It’s a 1962 Pontiac," said Ron FIsh

"It’s a 64 Thunderbird," said Ron Votto Jr.

Middletown’s 22nd Annual Cruise Night on Main featured hundreds of cars. From big to small. Hot rods to muscle. There was something for everybody.

"There is probably every model car here from the early 1900s to today," said Ron Votto.

Every car is special in its own way and means something different to everybody. A quick walk down Main Street was like taking a walk through time.

"A Firebird like this and a Thunderbird like that, how can you be any more proud of them," said Votto.

Votto introduced his sons to cars when they were little. He remembers a time when it was easier to fix a car yourself. Seeing his son’s build the cars in front of him today took him back to yesterday.

"We’d come home and find motors hanging from trees and at the house because they bought a car at Chuck and Eddie’s and had it delivered took the parts off of it," said Votto.

Since then cars have grown into a family affair. A beautiful night like tonight, just another chance to come together, celebrate and share their love for some American classics.

"I’ve seen a lot of videos and a lot of pictures of it which makes me feel really good," said Votto Jr. "I didn’t come here for a trophy. I didn’t come here for any of that. I just came here for the fun."

The suggested donation for the event was $10. Money raised will be used to benefit Middletown youth programs.