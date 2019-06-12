Fotis Dulos seen jogging around Farmington neighborhood morning after not guilty plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- Fotis Dulos posted a $500,000 bond yesterday in Stamford Superior Court and returned to his Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington with an ankle bracelet on.

He was seen Wednesday morning, just before 7 a.m. running in the neighborhood, not answering questions from FOX61 reporter Lissette Nunez.

Norm Pattis, Fotis' defense attorney, told FOX61 that in order to post bond, Fotis had to hand over his passport. He must stay within 15 miles of his home and is not allowed to leave Connecticut.

Fotis Dulos is expected back in court on August 2.

Michelle Troconis, Dulos' girlfriend, also entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning in Stamford Superior Court. Her next court date is July 18th.

The pair faced charges of tampering or fabricating evidence and hindering the prosecution relating to the investigation into Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

State prosecutors said during the court proceedings that they found Jennifer's blood on items that Troconis and Dulos reportedly deposited in trash cans in Hartford. The arrest warrant for the two said Hartford surveillance cameras caught two people who matched the description of Dulos and Troconis driving around, throwing things into trash cans along Albany Avenue.

Prosecutors also said that they found new evidence during the investigation. According to the prosecution, Dulos' DNA was found 'mixed' with Jennifer's blood in the kitchen sink of Jennifer's New Canaan home. The two did not live together in the home. Fotis' attorney issued a statement in the afternoon that said: “I am not sure what the delay was in posting the bond. We were retained over the weekend and were able to assemble a bond package in short order. “Obviously, we’re happy to see him head home. We are also looking forward to the forthcoming trial.

41.757634 -72.802461