Gov. Lamont signals room to compromise on tolls

HARTFORD - With a special session looming on tolls, lawmakers are more ready than ever to compromise. Right now the plan that’s in writing calls for 50 gantries on the interstates and Route 15.

Out of state residents paying about a dime a mile and Connecticut residents paying about a nickel.

The Governor is adamant about fixing the transportation system, but despite having the working draft of a toll bill, says he’s willing to reset the conversation.

Leaders floated ideas like phasing tolls in, perhaps fewer tolls or only tolling bridges. Gov. Lamont says, “I’m certainly open to the idea.”

Still, no date has been set for the special session.